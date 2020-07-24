Call to disburse Nafli Qurbani money among the poor

LAHORE : Ulema and Mashaikhs have appealed to public to make compulsory (Wajib) sacrifice on Eidul Azha and disburse amounts of ‘Nafli Qurbani’ (sacrifice) among deserving families.

They underlined that ‘Qurbani’ (Sacrifice) is a worship and the liable person (Sahib-e-Nisab) should make a single Qurbani and disburse amount of Nafli-Qurbani among deserving families and downtrodden segments of society in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown across the world.

Addressing a press conference in the office of Mutahida Ulema Board here on Thursday, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi flanked by religious scholars and Ulema- Mashaikhs appealed to public to observe preventive and precautionary measures against Coronavirus pandemic and prefer to buy sacrificial animals from esteemed Online outlets instead of visiting markets.

Public should participate in combine Qurbani in their respective areas or observe strict preventive measures against Coronavirus while visiting animal markets.

They also appealed public to observe special measures to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings during the days of Eid. Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that all religious scholars and schools of thought are united and in harmony and any conspiring element will not be allowed to make anarchy and chaos in the country. He said “Tahaffuz Bunyad Islam Bill” is a positive step. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch should share his information with Ministry of Religious Affairs to resolve this issue permanently, he said.