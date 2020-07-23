close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
Govt files plea in IHC to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the appointment of legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The move was made in the light of the International Court of Justice's decision of July 17, 2019, following which the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 was enacted to implement the court's verdict. The federation, through the defence secretary and the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of the General Headquarters (GHQ), has been made a party in the petition filed by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The petition, filed by the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, stated that Kulbhushan, who was involved in several terrorist activities in Pakistan, has refused to challenge his sentence. The Indian spy cannot appoint a lawyer in Pakistan without India's assistance, while New Delhi is also reluctant to avail itself of the facility under the ordinance, the petition said.

