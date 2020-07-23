SSC exams topper honoured

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education on Wednesday honoured Khunsha Nisha for securing the highest marks in the Secondary School Certificate examination, 2020, conducted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

FDE director general Syed Umair Javed gave away an appreciation letter, a shield and a gift to the girl student, who had secured 1097 out of 1100 marks in the exam, at the directorate's headquarters.

She was warmly welcomed by the DG, the Islamabad College for Girls' principal and senior FDE officers on arrival. The FDE DG said it was a proud moment for the student, her parents and teachers alike.

He said the brilliant student would receive cash award from the education minister. Meanwhile, additional secretary of the federal education ministry Mohyuddin Wani hosted Khunsha Nisha in his office.