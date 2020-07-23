Asian throwball championship allotted to Pakistan

LAHORE: The Asian Throwball Federation has given hosting right of Asian Championship to Pakistan.

Pakistan will be hosting its first major international event in present pandemic situation when it holds the Asian Throwball Championship, which will be attended by 10 countries, including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore and Bangladesh.

Secretary Pakistan Throwball Maqbool Arain said that it was a great achievement for Pakistan to host the Asian Championship despite the corona crisis. However, he did not reveal the exact date of the championship.