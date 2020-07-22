Punjab cabinet reposes trust in Buzdar

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to express complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The resolution stated that this cabinet session expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The journey of development would be continued under his leadership and no one would be allowed to hamper this journey, the resolution added.

The cabinet also lauded the efforts of Usman Buzdar for development of backward areas, including the southern part of Punjab.

The meeting condemned the elements engaged in propaganda against Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister said he was not afraid of propaganda against him and he would keep moving forward the agenda of PM Imran Khan.

Chaired by the chief minister, the cabinet approved establishment of one national park over an area of 8,740 acre at Kheri Murat near Fateh Jang while another at Pabbi near Kharian over 38,874 acres.