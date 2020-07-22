close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

Boy abducted in KP recovered in Karachi

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

The Sindh Rangers on Tuesday recovered an abducted boy during a raid conducted in Karachi’s Faqir Goth area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the boy, who was abducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was identified as Aqeel Ali, son of Gulraiz Iqbal. The spokesperson said Aqeel’s parents registered an FIR against their son’s friend, namely Zeeshan, on the suspicion of his involvement in the kidnapping.

Quoting media reports, the spokesperson said Zeeshan kidnapped Aqeel and brought him to Karachi. Following the incident, a special team of the Rangers was formed to recover the abducted boy, he said, adding that the team did its job and recovered the boy. The spokesman said Aqeel had been handed over to the family and Zeeshan had been arrested.

