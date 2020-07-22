Islamabad: In connection with the 74th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) announces the holding of a Short Film contest which gives an opportunity to enthusiastic groups and individuals to celebrate and pay tribute to the motherland. The theme of the video is ‘Promotion of Pakistani Culture;’ the duration of the video should be between five and seven minutes and the last date for submission is August 10.

PNCA will award cash prizes to the top three winning entries and upload the contents on its FaceBook page on August 14. For further details; terms and conditions please visit pnca.org.pk