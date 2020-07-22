EVs in Swat

The government of Pakistan has taken the positive step of introducing electric vehicles in Pakistan. To enforce this, the government should create a model region where only electric vehicles are allowed. Swat can be this region.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government can request the private sector to install Ultra Low Head Small Hydro Power (SHP) stations near the cities, which can provide the electricity needs locally for the vehicles. These SHP need only four meters height and Swat valley has high potential for hundreds of such SHPs. Although diesel trucks would still be used to transport goods, the use of liquid fuel engines can be discouraged by charging a high 'pollution tax' per car per day. Tourists can be encouraged to rent local electric vehicles when they reach their hotels while rules and rates for renting electric vehicles should be fixed by the government. Since many tourists visit Swat Valley, the electric vehicles there would provide the opportunity to many to witness the benefits and help promote the use of electric vehicles across Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar