14 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bannu

BANNU: The Bannu district reported 14 more patients of coronavirus. According to a communique issued from the DC office said that a total of 194 cases of Covid-19 reported since the outbreak of viral disease pandemic in the country. It said that 147 out of 194 had recovered while seven died and 40 were still under treatment at various hospitals of the district for the fast-spreading coronavirus. The people were asked to follow health protocols, SOPs and ongoing smart lockdowns during the upcoming Eid to contain the fast-spreading disease and save precious lives. It added that the virus could spread and infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection.