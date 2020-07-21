Radcliffe Award blamed for Kashmir turmoil

BIRMINGHAM: The design to forcibly wrest Kashmir began to unfold on August 16, 1947, with the announcement of the Radcliffe Boundary Award, which gave the Gurdaspur District — a majority Muslim area — to India to provide a land route to the Indian armed forces to move into Kashmir, said President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, Fahim Kayani.

Speaking at an event held here to observe the Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day, he said the unanimous decision taken by the real and genuine leadership of Kashmir in July, 1947 gave a new impetus to the Kashmiris’ freedom movement by announcing their affiliation with Pakistan through the “Accession to Pakistan” resolution.

The event was jointly organised by TeK and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP), UK, said a statement issued on Monday.Speaking on the occasion, President JKPP (UK) Dr Shaukat Khan said the aim of observing the historic day was to renew the pledge to continue the just struggle for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to translate the dream of accession to Pakistan of the entire pre-August, 1947 Jammu and Kashmir state into a reality.

President TeK, Europe, Muhammad Ghalib said the decision was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan. The event was also attended by Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, Firdous Baig, Rhouf Mughal, Qari Izhar Ahmed, Maulana Tariq Masood, Iftikhar Jugno, Zaffar Jarral, Asif Bratlvi, Azam Farooq, Taimoor Khan, Irfan Tahir and Ch Basharat.