Tue Jul 21, 2020
July 21, 2020

Youth injured in Indian firing across LoC

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting the civilian population in Baghsar sector as a result a youth sustained serious injuries, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

“A 20-year-old boy, resident of Mehtika village, received critical injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care,” said the ISPR.On Friday, two women were left injured after Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along the LoC.The Indian Army has committed ceasefire violations for at least 1,697 times in 2020 alone, the ISPR added.

