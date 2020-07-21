close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
July 21, 2020

Police say woman killed her husband

Peshawar

July 21, 2020

MARDAN: A woman turned out to be the killer of her own husband in Katland tehsil of Mardan district, the police said on Monday. A press release said that District Police Officer Zahidullah had formed an inquiry team when one Membari reported the missing of her husband Rahimzada on July 3. The police later interrogated the son of the missing man as well. During the probe, it was revealed that Membari had illicit relations with her husband’s cousin Bawar Khan. The son told the police that he along with his mother and Bawar Khan killed Rahimzada and buried him. The police exhumed the body and started raids to arrest the remaining two accused in the murder case.

