CM Mahmood Khan stresses strategy for smooth trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the KP government will extend all-out support to facilitate bilateral trade with Afghanistan as well as the transit trade to boost business and other economic activities with the neighbouring country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the executive committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group which called on him here on Monday, said a handout. Headed by headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad, delegation members discussed with him various matters related to Afghan Transit Trade as well as bilateral trade with Afghanistan. Special representative of Prime Minister for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, inspector general Frontier Corps, chief secretary, inspector general of police, federal secretaries interior, commerce, foreign affairs, Federal Board of Revenue chairman, representatives of Customs and others were present.

Matters related to the promotion of trade activities with Afghanistan in the light of decisions taken by the National Command & Operation Centre, better and efficient management at Torkham Terminal, capacity enhancement of Customs staff on Torkham Pass and issues related to the clearance of backlog in Afghan Transit Trade due to the prevailing coronavirus situation came under discussion. The chief minister stressed the need to have an effective mechanism of coordination amongst the provincial government, relevant federal entities and other stakeholders to streamline all the matters related to Afghan Transit Trade and bilateral trade with Afghanistan. He said all the relevant entities needed to sit together and devise a long-term strategy to remove all the bottlenecks in this regard.

The participants agreed to have an effective coordination mechanism amongst the provincial government, relevant federal departments and other stakeholders to streamline all the matters related to Afghan Transit Trade. As an immediate step to this end, it was agreed to expand parking capacity for the containers of Afghan Transit Trade in suitable places near Torkham border. It was agreed to hold talks with Afghan government to improve arrangements and enhance capacities on both the sides in order to ensure 24/7 operation of Afghan Transit Trade. The chief minister underlined the need for pragmatic steps to facilitate bilateral trade activities with Afghanistan on a sustainable basis. He urged the Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group to consider other frequent crossing points to be used in future for bilateral trades with Afghanistan. Mahmood Khan said it was needed so that that maximum employment opportunities could be created for the people of the province by increasing the volume of bilateral trade with Afghanistan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad thanked the provincial government for extending all out-support and facilities to promote bilateral trade with Afghanistan as well as Afghan Transit Trade.