ACLC holds car, bike lifters gang

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of car and bikes lifters and recovered five cars and five motorcycles from three gangsters worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-thieves and car-lifters.

Following his directions, special teams were constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub-Inspector Tariq, ASIs Gulzar Ahmed, Whaeed along with other officials. These teams achieved a success and apprehended three members of a car and bike lifters gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Baber Usmani resident of Mulaha Usmani Tarnol, Abdul Basit s/o Ejaz Khan resident of District Charsada and Muhammad Nazeer s/o Noor Muhammad resident of District Uperdeer, while police recovered five stolen cars and five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The registration number of recovered vehicles is as follows: four Corolla cars (AKA-461, LOZ-4135, MH-559 and JA-587) and one Honda car (JU-476), and five stolen motorbike from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these vehicles and motorcycles from various areas of twin cities and sold them in KPK.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in various police stations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.