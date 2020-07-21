Karachi in a candle

In this modern era, where countries are moving towards a higher standard of living, Karachi city seems to be moving back to the dark ages when people used candles and lanterns. K-Electric is a source of constant issues for the people and is pushing them to live their lives as though there is no electricity at all in the city.

Karachi which was once known as the 'City of Lights' is turning into the city of darkness day by day because of loadshedding. Without electricity, there is no concept of development. Because all the industries, hospitals and other institutes depend on electricity. The government should take serious action about this matter In this situation, it is only the people of Karachi that are suffering badly. How will our country and our people succeed without electricity?

Moiz Ahmed Siddiqui

Karachi