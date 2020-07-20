Woman arrested in husband’s murder case

NOWSHERA: Police on Sunday claimed to have solved a blind murder case as a woman turned out to be the killer of her own husband.

Sana, wife of Shehzad, told police that some people entered her home at night and shot dead her father-in-law Inayatur Rehman in presence of the family members. DPO Najmul Hassnain formed an investigation team that finally laid hands on Zubaida Perveen, the wife of the deceased. Later, Zubaida confessed to the police that she had killed her husband after he caught him in illicit relations and objectionable condition with her daughter-in-law Sana. A local court later granted a two-day remand of the accused woman to police.