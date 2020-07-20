Corona infects 1,579 more raising tally to 263,496

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 46 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded as the number of people who have so far succumbed to the virus in the country soared to 5,568.

A total of 22,559 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, which detected 1,579 positive cases. Thus far, 204,276 patients have recuperated from the disease while 53,652 are undergoing treatment, of whom 298 are on struggling for their lives on vents.

Sindh has reported 112,118 cases thus far, Punjab 89,793, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,890, Balochistan 11,424, Islamabad 14,576, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,888 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,807.

The pandemic killed 12 more people in Punjab while the number of cases reached 89,793 after registration of 328 new cases until Sunday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached to 2079 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal, 19 in Gujranwala, 8 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 1in Mandi Bahauddin, 18 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 26 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 5 in Jhang, 4 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 5 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 11 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 5 in Sahiwal, 9 in Okara and 4 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 644,077 tests for COVID-19 so far while 65,436 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department requested the citizens.

The coronavirus claimed 19 more lives and infected 889 more people in the province, shared Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday.

"As many as 889 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 7,977 samples were tested raising the tally to 113,007 cases while 19 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1,993," said CM Murad while giving the daily update of coronavirus patients in the province.

The CM stated that currently, 18,977 patients were under treatment, in the province.

Nationwide cases rose to 263,962 after 196 new cases were reported by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

196 new cases were confirmed taking the total to 32,086. Only 3 more lives were lost (2 in Peshawar and 1 in Swat) taking the total to 1,142, while 418 more patients have recovered taking the tally to 25,006. Active cases were 5,938.

Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar urged the public to learn to live with the coronavirus and follow the government's advice to prevent its spread, as it cannot be predicted about how long the crisis will continue.

He also said the public's cooperation is significant to checking its spread, calling on everyone to be responsible citizens.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said the numbers of COVID-19 cases are clearly and promptly decreasing across the country due to the PTI government’s "smart lockdown". The minister urged Pakistanis to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing hands during Eidul Azha and Muharram.

The Balochistan health department has reported 12 more cases in the province, taking the total to 11,436. One more death was also reported, taking the total number to 132.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Sunday demanded that parliamentary oversight be restored immediately of all decision making related to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“The government’s overall response has been marred by inconsistent messaging at the top which must be rectified by ensuring that the federal and provincial governments present a united front in this time of crisis,” said the HRCP in a study.