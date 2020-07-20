Three Fesco employees sacked for being absent

FAISALABAD: Three employees of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) have been removed from service for being absent from duty. A Fesco spokesman said on Sunday that Commercial Superintendent Miss Aasia Batool of Revenue Office Fesco People’s Colony, Commercial Assistant Muhammad Ehtesham of HR Directorate Fesco and Line Superintendent-1 Khalid Khan of Sarwar Shaheed Subdivision had been absent from their duties for a long time. They were repeatedly issued notices and warned to join duties otherwise strict action would be taken against them, but they did not pay any heed to these notices. Therefore, the Fesco removed these three employees from service, he added.