Three girls commit suicide

FAISALABAD: Three girls committed suicide in different incidents here. Twenty-year-old Surayya Bibi, a resident of Sargodha Road, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute. As a result, she fell unconscious. She was shifted to a hospital where she died. Similarly, 18-year-old Akhtari Bibi, a resident of Chiniot, and 17-year-old Mehwish, a resident of Jhang Road, ended their lives by swallowing poison pills over domestic disputes.

Body recovered: The body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Satiana police station. Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted a body floating in the canal and informed the police.

The police team with Rescue 1122 divers reached the spot and fished out the body. The body was identified as of Hamza Asghar, a resident of G-Block, Gulistan Colony. Further investigation is underway.