PNCA pays tribute to Tariq Aziz

Islamabad:Renowned TV star, writer, intellectual and philanthropist Tariq Aziz was paid tribute through online session organised by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

According to the PNCA, it is working on highlighting the legendary artist as a cultural heritage of the country who have contributed their whole life to the promotion of Pakistani art, culture, and heritage. Tariq Aziz is one of the icons whose contributions in the field are worth mentioning. His name was an identity for Pakistan Television.

"Tariq Aziz was an academy in himself due to a versatile personality," said DG PNCA Dr Fauzia Saeed, who hosted the event. She highlighted the film career of Tariq Aziz and said he has acted in about 36 films which most of the people does not know. Clips from the films he acted in were shared with the audience. A large number of writers, artists, and his fans spoke their heart to recognize the services and contribution of the one and only Tariq Aziz.

Film critique and expert Aijaz gul said Tariq Aziz was having multidimensional personality. He was poet, actor, debater, and much more. In a Kisan conference where he was to speak for five minutes, he spoke for 45minutes with Pindrop silence. His memory was remarkable. Khawaja Najmul Hassan recalled all his settings and work with Tariq Aziz. He also highlighted his spontaneity and command over different areas of working. Tajdaar Adal said that Tariq Aziz wife has also a great role in making him successful. He was not only an artist but a great philanthropist as well. His philosophy and approach were to work for the uplift of humanity and downtrodden people of the society which is very much reflected from his acting in the one and only the film “Insaniyat”. He has set an example of love and patriotism for motherland by donating all his assets to the state of Pakistan.