Islamabad : The Islamabad police on Sunday arrested six outlaws including five gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered stolen cash, Stake money, and gambling tools from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Industrial-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted a police team including SHO Noon Police Station Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq, Sub-Inspector Zahid, and others. This team raided at gambling dens and arrested five gamblers while stake money and gambling tool were also recovered from them. They have been identified as Bilal Khan, Liaqat Khan, Humayun, Sohail and Muhammad Sharif.

Moreover, SP Saddar (Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a police team that arrested a wanted proclaimed offender, Waqas Yaseen, and recovered cash Rs1700,000 from him. Further investigation is underway from him.