Sporting Football Club elects office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Gaylani and Raja Shahbaz Ahmed Abbasi were elected as president and general secretary, respectively, of Pak Sporting Football Club Islamabad for the next four years.

The general council meeting of the club was held the other day to elect the office-bearers.

The meeting was presided over by Shaukat Ali Khan, member normalisation committee Islamabad Football Association. Ghulam Mujtaba supervised the election process.

The house unanimously elected the following: Moshin Gaylani (president), Bilal Shaukat Mirza (senior vice president), Muhammad Yamin (vice president), Raja Shahbaz Ahmed Abbasi Advocate (general secretary), Tahir Khurshid Alam (associate secretary) and Amad Shaukat Mirza (treasurer).

Former international Mir Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as team manager.

Gaylani thanked the house for electing him and promised to make his best efforts to help the club stay at the top.