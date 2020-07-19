Special weekly cleanliness drive

Lahore : The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will initiate weekly cleanliness drive from Monday, July 20, aimed at improving the City's sanitation operations and maintaining uniform standards of cleanliness in all areas of the City before Eidul Aza.

On the first day of the campaign, special cleanliness arrangements will be made around all government and private hospitals in the City. On the second day, special cleanliness arrangements will be made on and around all the main and major roads of the City. On the third day, special cleanliness operation will be carried out in all the markets and surrounding areas. On the fourth day, special cleanliness arrangements will be made in all government offices and parks. On the fifth day, special operation will be carried out around all the main and important mosques, churches and cemeteries of the City. On the last day of the weekly cleanliness campaign, extraordinary measures will be taken for sanitation in all the cattle markets.

The LWMC MD stated that the department is working day and night to provide the best cleanliness facilities to the citizens. The special weekly cleanliness campaign has been initiated to maintain overall cleanliness in the City before Eidul Aza by deploying extra resources in an efficient manner to carry out special activities along with the routine activities.

A spokesperson for LWMC said that the citizens should also cooperate with the department in keeping the City clean by avoiding littering. In case of waste related complaints, citizens can use LWMC helpline 1139, Clean Lahore app and social media.