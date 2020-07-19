The Quaid goes electronic

There have been two very successful publications of the prestigious “The Jinnah Anthology” in four editions over a span of 20 years and the ever popular book “Quotes from the Quaid”, which Professor Stanley Wolpert says in his foreword to the book “every Pakistani from the youngest child to your eldest scholar should read with pride and joy. Each page contains at least one inspiring thought culled from the life’s work of your great leader, illuminating Quaid-e-Azam’s humane brilliance and the wisdom of his remarkable mind”.

Now the Jinnah Society through its president Liaquat Merchant, who is also the grandnephew of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Ameena Saiyid, the secretary general of the Jinnah Society and Managing Director of Lightstone Publishers Ltd, have announced that the Jinnah Society will be bringing out an electronic version of “Quotes from the Quaid” and the e-copy of this book will be placed on the website of the Jinnah Society, Lightstone Publishers and possibly even on Facebook so that the younger generation of Pakistanis living both in and outside Pakistan can have access to this wonderful book and be guided by Jinnah’s statements and observations.

The decision of the Jinnah Society to bring out ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ in electronic form constitutes one more effort on its part to propagate and promote the principles, ideals and vision of the Founder

of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a nation- building exercise and also to promote the development of democratic leadership in the role model of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with particular emphasis on private honour and public integrity.

This decision was prompted by the ever-increasing demand for this book from Pakistanis living outside Pakistan and the need to make available ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ to everyone free of cost particularly in these troubled times caused by the coronavirus all over the world.

In a statement, the Jinnah Society has announce that the electronic version will become available on the website of The Jinnah Society and Lightstone Publishers Ltd.

The Jinnah Society seeks support from responsible citizens of Pakistan as well as the corporate sector in the country in this Nation- building exercise.