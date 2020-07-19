CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates five mini hydropower projects in Kaghan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has inaugurated at Kaghan in Mansehra district five mini hydropower projects having a total power production capacity of 1,650 Kilowatts.

These include 500kw Baila Manoor, 400kw Biyari Manoor, 300kw Kotkay Manoor, 300kw Rajwal and 150kw Dum Duma Mini Hydro Power Projects. The projects will provide an uninterrupted supply of cheap electricity to around 2,000 households, 12 mosques, 10 schools, 120 shops and a number of tourist facilities of the areas. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister termed the completion of these mini power projects as important for the localities.

He said those projects would not only ensure the provision of cheap electricity to the local population but will also generate opportunities for self-employment for the locals. Mahmood Khan said there was a huge potential of power generation in the north parts of the province, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking steps to effectively utilize these potentials with the aim to provide electricity to the people, create employment opportunities and boost the economy of the province. The chief minister said the provincial government had launched a project to construct 328 mini hydropower stations with a total production capacity of 34 megawatts through non-governmental organisations in the northern parts of the province. He said the majority of those projects have now been completed while the rest were in the final stages. Mahmood Khan revealed that the provincial government was planning to construct 672 more mini-hydro power stations in the province which, on completion would generate a total of 55 megawatt electricity.