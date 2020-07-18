close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
Two civilians injured in Indian troops firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: In unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) , the Indian army troops on Friday targeted civilian population in Rakhchikri and Baroh Sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said two women, residents of Kirni and Gahi village were injured by the Indian Army troops. He added that around 1697 CFVs were committed by Indian troops in 2020 to date.

