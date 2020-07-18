Eight more COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of eight more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,059 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 89,023 with the addition of 484 new infections in the province, according to rthe Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department report on Friday. Out of 89,023 infections in Punjab, 86,243 people contracted virus through local transmission while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. The spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 626,367 tests had been performed in the province. A total of 2,059 fatalities have been confirmed so far, while 64,815 patients have recovered and returned home. Therefore, as many as 22,149 were active cases and isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.