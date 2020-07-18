Killer of daughter-in-law arrested

LAHORE:A man along with his son was arrested on Friday allegedly for murdering his daughter-in-law and injuring his son over property.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sultan and his son Adeel. Prime suspect Sultan revealed before police that his daughter-in-law, Sonia, was the owner of 20 kanal land and he wanted to grab it from her. For that purpose, the main accused devised a plan and invited his son along with his wife to his house where the accused attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. Resultantly, she suffered severe injuries. His son tried to save her and the accused also left him injured. The accused afterwards fled the scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

SP assumes charge: SP Muhammad Asim Jasrane assumed the charge as Operations Commander at PPIC III Centre, Lahore. The Incharge IC3 Centre briefed the SP about various departments of the IC3 Centre.