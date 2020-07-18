close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
BR
Bureau report
July 18, 2020

Family seeks probe into killing of man

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 18, 2020

PESHAWAR: A family from Pishtakahara is seeking a high-level probe into the killing of a villager allegedly by the cops, saying the police were now pressuring them to settle the issue.

The family staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club the other day. A villager Abdul Wahid told reporters that an exchange of fire took place between two parties over a land dispute. He added that when police arrived one accused ran towards their street. He said they pointed out to police that the accused fled on the other side but the police led by SHO Sarband Police Station raided their house without being accompanied by lady constables as he believed the accused was there. Abdul Wahid alleged that the police ransacked their home and took away valuables and DVRs of CCTV.

He alleged that the police opened fire inside their house, killing their guard Noor Mohammad. He continued that his two nephews were arrested by the police to exert pressure on the family to settle the issue. The family appealed to the government and the police high-ups to order probe into the incident and provide them justice by taking action against the cops involved in misuse of authority.

