Badin farmers protest against water shortage

SUKKUR: Farmers staged a protest march from Rajho Khanani to Talhar against an acute water shortage in Badin. The protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands to address water shortage, raised slogans to save their crops from destruction.

The participants of the rally said that their crops are suffering from damages as the canal water has been diverted to the farms of influentials by colluding officials of the irrigation department.

The errant officials of irrigation department ignore it when the well connected people divert water from the canals and channels to their farms. On the other hand, they have to bear the brunt as their seasonal crops are being destroyed due to lack of water.

They asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu action as no government department or the political leaders are prepared to sort out the problem despite repeated requests. The crops are their only source of earning and the SC remains their last hope.