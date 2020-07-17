Educational institutions in KP on verge of collapse, says Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of creating severe financial, educational and administrative issues in the educational institutions of the province. "The terrorists used to target the schools and colleges through terror acts but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has blocked the funds for education and targetted the future of the youth of the province," Aimal Wali told a party meeting here.

The ANP leader maintained that seven universities in the province were without vice-chancellors which was affecting the education of the students. "The students of these universities are facing an uncertain situation," he went on to add.

Aimal Wali claimed that few universities had laid off some of the staff because they were unable to pay salaries. "All the departments in the province are on the verge of bankruptcy but the government is least bothered.