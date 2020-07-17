PhD scholars defend thesis

TIMERGARA: Two scholars defended their PhD thesis in the Islamic Studies from the University of Malakand on Thursday, says a press release. A subject specialist from Chakdara, Ihsanud Din, researched the work of Allama Aalosi’s Tafseer Rooh ul Ma’ani. The title of his research was “Urdu translation, Takhreej aur Tehqeeq of Tafseer Rooh ul Ma’ani of Allama Aalosi”. Ihsanud Din completed his research under the supervision of dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Malakand, Prof Dr Attaur Rehman. His external examiners were former chairman Seerat Department University of Peshawar Prof Dr Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor and former professor Department of Islamic Studies Punjab University Dr Shabir Ahmad Mansoori. The defence was attended by faculty members, UoM and its administration officers. The scholar’s work was highly appreciated by his supervisor, external examiners and UoM teachers who termed it an addition to the treasury of Islamic Studies. The scholar Ihsanud Din has been teaching at the Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a subject specialist in Islamic Studies for years. Also in the day, another schoolteacher Mian Shah Zaman Shah, a science teacher from Talash, also successfully defended his PhD thesis in Islamic Studies at UoM.