Lahore:Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai has said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts is at the forefront of providing online services to its students in COVID-19 epidemic. She added that Alhamra is promoting peace and tolerance in society by engaging the youths in the process of learning arts through its social media account.

Classical music is being taught in a very easy way in these classes as the modern technology had created new opportunities for vocal learning. More than 100 lectures are being prepared in music, painting, acting and all other fields, she said. Alhamra Academy is providing services in the fields of tabla, flute, Sitaar, guitar, harmonium, Sarangi, keyboard, dance, acting, drawing and music.