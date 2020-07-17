close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
Officials told to complete construction work

Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed the officers concerned to devise a business plan besides finishing the remaining work on under-construction Walk & Shop Arena being developed at 130 kanals piece of land at Johar Town at a cost of Rs2 billion. This project is the first of its kind in Pakistan where in separate shopping area have been constructed in American, Italian, Spanish, Chinese and Mughal architecture.

