427 cops affected by corona

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that 427 police officials were affected by the corona pandemic, out of them 92 were quarantined. He told that 330 personnel recovered and resumed their duties. Five officials lost their lives to the pandemic, he added.

rewarded: The CCPO Lahore distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among 186 officials who performed well in the Security Division. The CCPO awarded certificatesto Inspector Sikandar, Inspector Aniq, SI Tariq, SI Munir, head constables Masood, Mustafa, Riaz, Sohail, and Javed.