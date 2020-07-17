Bakarmandi app launched for cattle sale, purchase

LAHORE: A mobile app Bakarmandi has been launched in Punjab for online buying and selling of cattle for Eidul Aza.

Officials said the mobile app was launched on the directive of Punjab government and Lahore commissioner. They said the app has been developed with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Lahore Cattle Marketing Company. Through this app, citizens of Punjab will be able to buy their desired sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes.

The app will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by restricting buyers to their homes, eventually reduce overcrowding in cattle markets. The app lists various details of the cattle including their picture, age, weight, type, breed and price. Citizens can safely buy the animals online by creating an account on the app.

Bakarmandi mobile app also facilitates sale of cattle. Buyers need to register to use the app with their names and mobile numbers, whereas the sellers need to register with their CNIC too.