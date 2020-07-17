Heavy rain exposes drainage system

LAHORE:Heavy rain that lashed the City localities for a short period on Thursday exposed the water drainage system.

The rain became a nightmare for motorists as it turned all the roads into rivulets in no time.The rain started early morning and continued till evening in some areas but the heaviest session came at around noon.

Samanabad was hit the most area where 55mm rain was recorded, the highest in Lahore. Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi along with the Wasa MD visited various sore points of the City and ensured timely disposal of stagnant rainwater.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country from Bay of Bengal. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, thundershower are expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-storm, thunderstorm, rain is also expected in southern Punjab and upper Sindh on Friday.

On Thursday, rainfall was also recorded at a number of other cities, including Mithi, 55mm, Badin, 30, Chhor, 3, Noorpur Thal, 17, Sahiwal, 16, Islamabad (Golra 14, Bokra 8, AP, ZP 6), Bhakkar, Murree, 9, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 6), Jhelum, 6, Faisalabad, 5, Jhang, 3, Gujrat, 1, Muzaffarabad (AP 25, City 18), Garhidupatta, 8, Rawalakot, 3, Barkhan, 11, Lasbella, 8, Balakot, 6, Kohat, 4, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, 2, Kalam, 2, Takht Bhai, Bannu, 1, Gilgit, Chillas, 3 and Bagrote, 2mm.

The hottest part of the country was Sibbi where the mercury rose to 47°C while in Lahore it remained 23.6°C. Meanwhile, the CTO visited different areas of the city to inspect traffic flow.

CTO inspected drainage and traffic flow at Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Railway Station and Allama Iqbal Road. He directed the DSPs to take effective measures on busy and slanting highways and keep in touch with the Wasa administration for drainage.