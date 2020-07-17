All Pakistanis were overjoyed by the news of the kick-off ceremony of the Diamer-Basha Dam. It was long overdue. This laying of the foundation of the third biggest dam is a historic moment for the people of Pakistan.

Hopefully the end of loadshedding in the coming years will motivate industrialists to bring back their factories to Pakistan from Bangladesh and other countries. Ultimately, the cost of doing business will come down to a level favourable for direct investments and local entrepreneurship.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Longmeadow

USA