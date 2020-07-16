Punjab Forensic Science Agency solved 600,000 cases so far

FAISALABAD: Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore Director General Dr M Ashraf Tahir Wednesday said the agency has processed 1.5 million evidence a year and solved 600,000 cases so far since its inception. Addressing a seminar at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, he said it is the second largest and reliable laboratory in the world in terms of collecting forensic evidence.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf chaired the moot held at Syndicate Room. Dr Ashraf said the PFSA laboratory was covering 170,000 square feet area, employs approximately 1,000 employees, who have received physical evidence for testing in criminal cases also from other countries such as United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

He said they were having different departments, including Audio Video Analysis; Computer Forensic; Crime & Death Scene Investigation; DNA & Serology; Firearm & Toolmarks Identification; Forensic Photography; Latent Finger Prints; Narcotics; Pathology; Polygraph; Questioned Documents; Toxicology; and Trace Chemistry. He said they challenge anyone to get re-test from US forensic lab or anywhere, but our test results will remain the same.

The USA has a DNA database of 20 million criminals, he said, adding that they store DNA databases once crime is committed either it is heinous or ordinary. He said it was the nature of criminals to repeat their crimes after every three year and DNA helped law enforcement agencies to find the criminals.

He said the PFSA resolved the Zainab rape-murder case, Chunian case in which four children were sexually abused and killed, identification of burnt bodies in oil tanker explosion case in Ahmedpur Sharqia.

Dr Ashraf said the forensic sciences had gained immense importance therefore it is responsibilities of the universities to launch forensic science degree programs.