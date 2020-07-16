Five cops booked for torturing lawyer

FAISALABAD: Samanabad police have registered a case against its Muharrar Muhammad Shoaib and four other cops on the charge of torturing a lawyer.

Reportedly, the police registered the case against Muharrar Muhammad Shoaib and other cops, including constable Zafar Ali, for allegedly torturing lawyer Muhammad Mansha when he along-with his one client visited the police station to lodge a complaint against rivals of his client.

In his complaint lodged with the police station, the lawyer alleged that the accused cops not only pushed him out of the police station but also snatched Rs 35,000, ATM card and other articles from him.

2 KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident near Chak 2/JB on Wednesday. Shahbaz and M Ashraf were on their way on a bike when a truck crushed them to death.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Mansoorabad on Wednesday. Waqar Ahmad ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue.Meanwhile, Waheed Ahmad, a truck driver of Mianwali, was burnt to death when suddenly his vehicle caught fire while driving on a road.

GIRL SHOT DEAD: A girl was shot dead for ‘honour’ at Chak 601/GB Bahlik on Wednesday.

Kausar Bibi, step-sister of Adeel Ahmad, was allegedly shot dead by her accused cousin who had doubted on her character. The accused managed to escape after murdering his step-sister. Bahlik police have registered a case against the accused.

appreciation: Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar Wednesday distributed certificates of appreciation among the officers and staff of different departments on serving the nation during Covid-19 situation.

The commissioner and RPO lauded efforts of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and his team in terms of slowing the spread of coronavirus in different areas.