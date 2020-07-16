Additional IG told to monitor complaints against cops

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that if a complaint is received against any police officer or official on 8787 IG complaint centre from any district or unit, an immediate alert, under modern integrated system, should be issued on dashboard of Additional IG Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB), so that steps could be ensured within given timeframe and quick action be taken in this regard.

These directions were issued to the officers at a ceremony held at Central Police Office. The IG directed the additional IG IAB to personally monitor the public complaints against police employees and also admonish supervisory officers for delay in taking action. He also directed the officers to include new features in human resource management information system with respect to the discipline matrix. The IG said the process of punishment and reward have instrumental value in police service and every possible step is being taken for encouragement of good performers.