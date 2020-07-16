PMDC issues 20,254 registration certificates

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued more than 20,254 new certificates of registration.

In statement, PMDC Registrar Brig Dr. Hafizuddin Ahmad Siddiqui said the council had been working efficiently to clear the backlog despite the COVID-19 challenge.

"Until now, approximately 523 cases of experience new cases have been disposed of." He said the PMDC had received 834 cases of faculty registration from which 616 had been disposed of. "Almost 209 objections of cases have been sent back to doctors for rectification."