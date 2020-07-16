Robber shot dead at ATM

Rawalpindi: A dacoit was killed in a bid to rob of Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Haider Road in the limits of Cantt police station.

ASI Aamir, who is deputed in Cantt police station was going to home after his duties on Wednesday, while on his way home he stopped at an ATM to withdraw money at Haider Road, Sadar. In the meanwhile, a mugger intruded into the ATM cabin and held hostage ASI Amir on gunpoint and robbed him of wallet and cash.

ASI Amir handed over cash to the robber and later shot fire at the robber in his defence. The robber died on the scene and was shifted to hospital for medical legal formalities.

It is also worth mentioning that scores of robberies were reported at Haider Road Sadar when muggers held hostage the citizens withdrawing cash from ATM.

Police preliminary investigation also revealed that as per CCTV footages, the deceased robber was also found involved in various other ATM robberies in Sadar area. SP (Potohar Syed Ali lauded courage and bravery of ASI Amir who retaliated the mugger and shot him.