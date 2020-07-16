Asian Tour restart blow as Taiwan Masters golf cancelled

HONG KONG: Golf´s Taiwan Masters was cancelled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, casting doubt over the planned September resumption of the Asian Tour season.

The long-standing, $950,000 tournament was scheduled to tee off at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club from September 17-20, the same week as the rescheduled US Open at Winged Foot.

It was the second of three Asian Tour events announced last month to get the COVID-ravaged season back on track after a six-month suspension.

But the tournament was scrapped because of health and safety concerns and travel restrictions on players living outside Taiwan, the tour announced in a statement.