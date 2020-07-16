Asian Tour restart blow as Taiwan Masters golf cancelled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Golf´s Taiwan Masters was cancelled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, casting doubt over the planned September resumption of the Asian Tour season.
The long-standing, $950,000 tournament was scheduled to tee off at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club from September 17-20, the same week as the rescheduled US Open at Winged Foot.
It was the second of three Asian Tour events announced last month to get the COVID-ravaged season back on track after a six-month suspension.
But the tournament was scrapped because of health and safety concerns and travel restrictions on players living outside Taiwan, the tour announced in a statement.