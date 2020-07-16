Babar interacts with 8-year old fan via videoconference

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam interacted with an eight-year-old fan, Samiya Afsar, via a video-conference call.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the duo’s interaction on its Twitter account. Babar, during the conversation, gave her tips on how to improve her game and also praised her abilities.

Samiya gained prominence after a practice video went viral on social media. Her talent is not just limited to cricket as she plans on gifting Babar a sketch when the batsman returns to Pakistan after the England tour. ­