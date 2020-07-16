It has generally been seen that those nations have been successful which have acted collectively for the resolution of their various impending issues. In other words, nations which have kept their individual interests aside have actually been able to achieve the general welfare and prosperity for their citizens.

Right from the creation of Pakistan, if we all had followed the slogan 'Pakistan first', things would have been far better today in terms of the country's politics, economy, religion, culture, morality, etc. Since we all served self-interest, we have never become a collective nation and therefore, have been facing daunting challenges.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi