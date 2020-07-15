close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
AFP
July 15, 2020

Erdogan, Trump agree to work ‘more closely’ on Libya: presidency

World

ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to work “more closely” for a solution to the Libya conflict during a phone call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan and the US president “agreed to cooperate more closely, as allies, ... to promote lasting stability in Libya,” it said. Turkey supports Libya´s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and has stepped up military support to Tripoli against eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar who launched an offensive to take the capital. The United States officially backs the GNA, but Haftar is supported by Washington´s allies Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 overthrow of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi with rival political and armed groups battling for control.

