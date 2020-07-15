Two killed due to ‘personal enmity’ in separate incidents

Two people lost their lives in separate firing incidents in different parts of the city on Tuesday. A man was shot dead at a cattle farm in Sherpao Colony. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 30-year-old Asif, son of Aslam.

According to Quaidabad SHO Amin Khosa, the man was sitting in the cattle farm when an unidentified man fired a single shot in the back of his head and fled the scene. The officer suspected that the incident occurred over personal enmity. The police recovered an empty shell of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.

Separately, 55-year-old Khan Muhammad, son of Jahanzaib, was gunned down in a firing incident in Orangi Town. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to Mominabad SHO Khaliq Ansari, the incident apparently took place over

personal enmity. A case has been registered.