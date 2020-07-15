Two killed due to ‘personal enmity’ in separate incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people lost their lives in separate firing incidents in different parts of the city on Tuesday. A man was shot dead at a cattle farm in Sherpao Colony. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 30-year-old Asif, son of Aslam.
According to Quaidabad SHO Amin Khosa, the man was sitting in the cattle farm when an unidentified man fired a single shot in the back of his head and fled the scene. The officer suspected that the incident occurred over personal enmity. The police recovered an empty shell of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.
Separately, 55-year-old Khan Muhammad, son of Jahanzaib, was gunned down in a firing incident in Orangi Town. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to Mominabad SHO Khaliq Ansari, the incident apparently took place over
personal enmity. A case has been registered.