Boy reunited with family

Islamabad: Tarnol police on Tuesday arrested a kidnaper and recovered 14-year old boy who went missing from the area of Tarnol, recovered and reunited him with his family, a police spokesman said.

He said that Muhammad Khalid lodged report with Tarnol police station that his 14-year-old nephew had been missing. He stated that he along with family members tried to trace him but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered First Information Report (case no. 449) on July 13-07-2020 under section 364-A PPC.

Following this compliant DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice and SP (Saddar Circle) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team as per his directions under supervision of SDPO Saddar circle headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others. This police team started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing boy Yousaf and arrested accused Muhammad Yaseen. The kidnapper was trying to shift the abducted boy at his hideout in rickshaw when police team intercepted him and recovered the boy.

Later, police reunited him with his family after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.