Wed Jul 15, 2020
July 15, 2020

Transparency being ensured in institutions, says Governor Sarwar

Lahore

July 15, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said transparency and stability are being ensured in institutions. Talking to different delegations which met with him at Governor’s House in on Tuesday, he said public welfare is the main focus of the government.

He said the incumbent government has given historic package to the construction sector. The Punjab governor said “We will provide shelter to homeless people through Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.”

